Odisha: Koraput District reports 182 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Koraput: Koraput District reports 182 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha reports highest-ever spike of 10521 new COVID19 cases and 17 deaths in the last 24 hours. Khurda registers highest 1477 fresh infections.
Covid-19 Report For 5th May
New Positive Cases: 10521
In quarantine: 5945
Local contacts: 4576
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 388
2. Balasore: 97
3. Bargarh: 543
4. Bhadrak: 158
5. Balangir: 314
6. Boudh: 250
7. Cuttack: 963
8. Deogarh: 88
9. Dhenkanal: 88
10. Gajapati: 113
11. Ganjam: 196
12. Jagatsinghpur: 217
13. Jajpur: 373
14. Jharsuguda: 314
15. Kalahandi: 571
16. Kandhamal: 72
17. Kendrapada: 121
18. Keonjhar: 194
19. Khurda: 1477
20. Koraput: 182
21. Malkangiri: 83
22. Mayurbhanj: 288
23. Nawarangpur: 404
24. Nayagarh: 224
25. Nuapada: 304
26. Puri: 319
27. Rayagada: 140
28. Sambalpur: 460
29. Sonepur: 112
30. Sundargarh: 1186
31. State Pool: 282
New recoveries: 6176
Cumulative tested: 10367418
Positive: 500162
Recovered: 416403
Active cases: 81585