Odisha: Keonjhar District reports 51 New Covid-19 Positives Cases Today, total tally 1,171

Keonjhar: Keonjhar District reports 51 New Covid-19 Positives Cases Today, total tally in the district reached at 1,171.

It should be noted that Odisha reports 2496 New Covid-19 Positives Cases Today, total tally 57126. 1591 from quarantine centres & 905 are locals contacts. 9 die of the deadly virus in last 24 hrs, Total deaths tally 333.

District Wise Cases

1. Angul: 12

2. Balasore: 165

3. Bargarh: 36

4. Bhadrak: 102

5. Balangir: 92

6. Boudh: 115

7. Cuttack: 128

8. Dhenkanal: 69

9. Gajapati: 68

10. Ganjam: 327

11. Jagatsinghpur: 14

12. Jajpur: 11

13. Jharsuguda: 19

14. Kalahandi: 42

15. Kandhamal: 98

16. Kendrapada: 13

17. Keonjhar: 51

18. Khurda: 378

19. Koraput: 133

20. Malkangiri: 73

21. Mayurbhanj: 23

22. Nawarangpur: 11

23. Nayagarh: 4

24. Nuapada: 16

25. Puri: 93

26. Rayagada: 146

27. Sambalpur: 81

28. Sonepur: 20

29. Sundargarh: 156

New Recoveries: 1305

Cumulative Tested: 855713

Positive: 57126

Recovered: 39205

Active Cases: 17535

