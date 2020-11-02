Odisha: Kendrapada District reports 80 COVID19 cases in last 24 hours; Tally rises to 7,721

Kendrapada: Kendrapada District reports 80 COVID19 cases in last 24 hours; Tally rises to 7,721 .
It should be noted that Odisha reports 1389 COVID19 cases in last 24 hours; 798 from quarantine centres & 591 are local contact cases. Tally rises to 2,93,214. COVID19 claims 9 more lives in Odisha in last 24 hours; toll mounts to 1340.
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 69
2. Balasore: 59
3. Bargarh: 71
4. Bhadrak: 52
5. Balangir: 70
6. Boudh: 7
7. Cuttack: 101
8. Deogarh: 9
9. Dhenkanal: 20
10. Gajapati: 4
11. Ganjam: 11
12. Jagatsinghpur: 53
13. Jajpur: 46
14. Jharsuguda: 35
15. Kalahandi: 27
16. Kandhamal: 18
17. Kendrapada: 80
18. Keonjhar: 49
19. Khurda: 142
20. Koraput: 13
21. Malkangiri: 25
22. Mayurbhanj: 55
23. Nawarangpur: 24
24. Nayagarh: 22
25. Nuapada: 59
26. Puri: 58
27. Rayagada: 10
28. Sambalpur: 34
29. Sonepur: 35
30. Sundargarh: 100
31. State Pool: 31
New Recoveries: 1815
Cumulative Tested: 4645192
Positive: 293214
Recovered: 277564
Active Cases: 14257