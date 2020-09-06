Odisha: Kendrapada District reports 103 fresh COVID19 cases, total tally 2,226

Kendrapada: Kendrapada District reports 103 fresh COVID19 cases, total tally 2,226.
It should be noted that Odisha reports 3810 fresh COVID19 cases, tally reaches 124031. Khordha reports 797 COVID19 cases; Bargarh reports its highest single-day spike of 396 cases.
District Wise Cases
1. Angul: 73
2. Balasore: 120
3. Bargarh: 396
4. Bhadrak: 107
5. Balangir: 43
6. Boudh: 29
7. Cuttack: 322
8. Deogarh: 7
9. Dhenkanal: 51
10. Gajapati: 20
11. Ganjam: 108
12. Jagatsinghpur: 67
13. Jajpur: 252
14. Jharsuguda: 192
15. Kalahandi: 57
16. Kandhamal: 45
17. Kendrapada: 103
18. Keonjhar: 84
19. Khurda: 797
20. Koraput: 84
21. Malkangiri: 37
22. Mayurbhanj: 142
23. Nawarangpur: 78
24. Nayagarh: 62
25. Nuapada: 93
26. Puri: 117
27. Rayagada: 101
28. Sambalpur: 83
29. Sonepur: 106
30. Sundargarh: 34
New Recoveries: 3443
Cumulative Tested: 2098401
Positive: 124031
Recovered: 93774
Active Cases: 29658