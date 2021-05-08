Odisha: Jharsuguda District reports 421 new COVID19 positive cases in last 24 hours

Jharsuguda: Jharsuguda District reports 421 new COVID19 positive cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha reports 11807 new COVID19 positive cases in last 24 hours. COVID claimed 21 lives in last 24 hours in Odisha in last 24 hours . Sundargarh reports highest 1922 cases, followed by Khurda 1510, Cuttack 1052, Angul 560

Sambalpur 533 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 7th May

New Positive Cases: 11807

In quarantine: 6613

Local contacts: 5194

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 560

2. Balasore: 260

3. Bargarh: 428

4. Bhadrak: 83

5. Balangir: 437

6. Boudh: 178

7. Cuttack: 1052

8. Deogarh: 115

9. Dhenkanal: 177

10. Gajapati: 105

11. Ganjam: 341

12. Jagatsinghpur: 134

13. Jajpur: 302

14. Jharsuguda: 421

15. Kalahandi: 402

16. Kandhamal: 92

17. Kendrapada: 145

18. Keonjhar: 231

19. Khurda: 1510

20. Koraput: 122

21. Malkangiri: 70

22. Mayurbhanj: 175

23. Nawarangpur: 419

24. Nayagarh: 204

25. Nuapada: 286

26. Puri: 454

27. Rayagada: 138

28. Sambalpur: 533

29. Sonepur: 210

30. Sundargarh: 1922

31. State Pool: 301

New recoveries: 8401

Cumulative tested: 10469081

Positive: 524207

Recovered: 431658

Active cases: 90335