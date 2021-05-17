Odisha: Jharsuguda District reports 388 New Covid-19 Positives Cases in last 24 hours

Jharsuguda: Jharsuguda District reports 388 New Covid-19 Positives Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha reports 10757 fresh COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours. Cuttack registers highest 973 new cases.
Covid-19 Report For 16th May
New Positives Cases: 10757
In quarantine: 6024
Local contacts: 4733
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 606
2. Balasore: 354
3. Bargarh: 404
4. Bhadrak: 443
5. Balangir: 507
6. Boudh: 133
7. Cuttack: 973
8. Deogarh: 102
9. Dhenkanal: 289
10. Gajapati: 141
11. Ganjam: 209
12. Jagatsinghpur: 219
13. Jajpur: 281
14. Jharsuguda: 388
15. Kalahandi: 125
16. Kandhamal: 87
17. Kendrapada: 148
18. Keonjhar: 208
19. Khurda: 909
20. Koraput: 282
21. Malkangiri: 123
22. Mayurbhanj: 454
23. Nawarangpur: 386
24. Nayagarh: 227
25. Nuapada: 502
26. Puri: 350
27. Rayagada: 136
28. Sambalpur: 494
29. Sonepur: 245
30. Sundargarh: 832
31. State Pool: 200
New recoveries: 12077
Cumulative tested: 10941192
Positive: 622981
Recovered: 514532
Active cases: 106061