Odisha: Jajpur District reports 281 New Covid-19 Positives Cases in last 24 hours

Jajpur: Jajpur District reports 281 New Covid-19 Positives Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha reports 10757 fresh COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours. Cuttack registers highest 973 new cases.

Covid-19 Report For 16th May

New Positives Cases: 10757

In quarantine: 6024

Local contacts: 4733

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 606

2. Balasore: 354

3. Bargarh: 404

4. Bhadrak: 443

5. Balangir: 507

6. Boudh: 133

7. Cuttack: 973

8. Deogarh: 102

9. Dhenkanal: 289

10. Gajapati: 141

11. Ganjam: 209

12. Jagatsinghpur: 219

13. Jajpur: 281

14. Jharsuguda: 388

15. Kalahandi: 125

16. Kandhamal: 87

17. Kendrapada: 148

18. Keonjhar: 208

19. Khurda: 909

20. Koraput: 282

21. Malkangiri: 123

22. Mayurbhanj: 454

23. Nawarangpur: 386

24. Nayagarh: 227

25. Nuapada: 502

26. Puri: 350

27. Rayagada: 136

28. Sambalpur: 494

29. Sonepur: 245

30. Sundargarh: 832

31. State Pool: 200

New recoveries: 12077

Cumulative tested: 10941192

Positive: 622981

Recovered: 514532

Active cases: 106061