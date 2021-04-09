Odisha: Jharsuguda District reports 36 new Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Jharsuguda: Jharsuguda District reports 36 new Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha reports 1282 new Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

New Positive Cases: 1282

In quarantine: 755

Local contacts: 527

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 49

2. Balasore: 10

3. Bargarh: 84

4. Bhadrak: 24

5. Balangir: 45

6. Cuttack: 63

7. Deogarh: 3

8. Dhenkanal: 2

9. Gajapati: 1

10. Ganjam: 32

11. Jagatsinghpur: 3

12. Jajpur: 26

13. Jharsuguda: 36

14. Kalahandi: 108

15. Kandhamal: 7

16. Kendrapada: 6

17. Keonjhar: 6

18. Khurda: 192

19. Koraput: 8

20. Mayurbhanj: 52

21. Nawarangpur: 27

22. Nayagarh: 10

23. Nuapada: 82

24. Puri: 28

25. Rayagada: 15

26. Sambalpur: 82

27. Sonepur: 12

28. Sundargarh: 224

29. State Pool: 45

New recoveries: 228

Cumulative tested: 9304712

Positive: 346808

Recovered: 338890

Active cases: 5941