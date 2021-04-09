Odisha: Jharsuguda District reports 36 new Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Jharsuguda: Jharsuguda District reports 36 new Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha reports 1282 new Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
New Positive Cases: 1282
In quarantine: 755
Local contacts: 527
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 49
2. Balasore: 10
3. Bargarh: 84
4. Bhadrak: 24
5. Balangir: 45
6. Cuttack: 63
7. Deogarh: 3
8. Dhenkanal: 2
9. Gajapati: 1
10. Ganjam: 32
11. Jagatsinghpur: 3
12. Jajpur: 26
13. Jharsuguda: 36
14. Kalahandi: 108
15. Kandhamal: 7
16. Kendrapada: 6
17. Keonjhar: 6
18. Khurda: 192
19. Koraput: 8
20. Mayurbhanj: 52
21. Nawarangpur: 27
22. Nayagarh: 10
23. Nuapada: 82
24. Puri: 28
25. Rayagada: 15
26. Sambalpur: 82
27. Sonepur: 12
28. Sundargarh: 224
29. State Pool: 45
New recoveries: 228
Cumulative tested: 9304712
Positive: 346808
Recovered: 338890
Active cases: 5941