Odisha: Jharsuguda District Reports 12 new Covid-19 cases Today, Total tally 303

Jharsuguda: Jharsuguda District Reports 12 new Covid-19 cases Today, Total tally in the district reached at 303.

It should be noted that Odisha Reports 1068 new Covid-19 cases Today, Total tally 29175. Of the total 1068 new Covid19 cases, 662 positives reported from quarantine centres while 406 are local contacts. Ganjam logs the maximum of 245 cases while Khurda is next with 194 cases. Sundergarh reports a big surge of 112 cases.

District Wise Cases

1. Angul: 20

2. Balasore: 29

3. Bargarh: 5

4. Bhadrak: 4

5. Balangir: 26

6. Cuttack: 61

7. Deogarh: 2

8. Dhenkanal: 1

9. Gajapati: 88

10. Ganjam: 245

11. Jagatsinghpur: 3

12. Jajpur: 12

13. Jharsuguda: 12

14. Kalahandi: 19

15. Kandhamal: 11

16. Kendrapada: 8

17. Khurda: 194

18. Koraput: 66

19. Malkangiri: 1

20. Mayurbhanj: 20

21. Nawarangpur: 26

22. Nayagarh: 29

23. Nuapada: 11

24. Puri: 16

25. Rayagada: 24

26. Sambalpur: 21

27. Sonepur: 2

28. Sundargarh: 112

New Recoveries: 687

Cumulative Tested: 487310

Positive: 29175

Recovered: 18060

Active Cases: 10920

