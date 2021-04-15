Odisha: Jharsuguda District registers 84 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours

Jharsuguda:Jharsuguda District registers 84 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha reports 2989 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours. Sundargarh registers highest 631 cases.

New Positive Cases: 2989

In quarantine: 1733

Local contacts: 1256

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 65

2. Balasore: 83

3. Bargarh: 126

4. Bhadrak: 34

5. Balangir: 110

6. Boudh: 10

7. Cuttack: 208

8. Deogarh: 23

9. Dhenkanal: 21

10. Gajapati: 15

11. Ganjam: 63

12. Jagatsinghpur: 24

13. Jajpur: 51

14. Jharsuguda: 84

15. Kalahandi: 260

16. Kandhamal: 8

17. Kendrapada: 11

18. Keonjhar: 77

19. Khurda: 438

20. Koraput: 14

21. Malkangiri: 2

22. Mayurbhanj: 38

23. Nawarangpur: 43

24. Nayagarh: 12

25. Nuapada: 151

26. Puri: 112

27. Rayagada: 27

28. Sambalpur: 148

29. Sonepur: 6

30. Sundargarh: 631

31. State Pool: 94

New recoveries: 610

Cumulative tested: 9496291

Positive: 358342

Recovered: 341733

Active cases: 14621