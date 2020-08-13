Odisha: Jajpur District reports 60 new Covid-19 Positives Cases Today, Total tally 1,762

Jajpur: Jajpur District reports 60 new Covid-19 Positives Cases Today, Total tally in the district reached at 1,762.

It should be noted that Odisha registers a record number of 1981 new Covid19 cases in last 24 hours. 1225 from quarantine centres & 756 local contacts. Tally breaches 52,000-mark and stands at 52653. 274 new cases reported from Khordha which is maximum among all districts today. Ganjam next with 267 positives. Kandhamal & Sundargarh report a steep spike in 179 & 145 cases respectively.

District Wise Cases

1. Angul: 6

2. Balasore: 59

3. Bargarh: 27

4. Bhadrak: 65

5. Balangir: 27

6. Boudh: 22

7. Cuttack: 131

8. Deogarh: 16

9. Dhenkanal: 39

10. Gajapati: 8

11. Ganjam: 267

12. Jagatsinghpur: 42

13. Jajpur: 60

14. Jharsuguda: 8

15. Kalahandi: 39

16. Kandhamal: 179

17. Kendrapada: 29

18. Keonjhar: 23

19. Khurda: 274

20. Koraput: 97

21. Malkangiri: 64

22. Mayurbhanj: 37

23. Nawarangpur: 18

24. Nayagarh: 56

25. Nuapada: 16

26. Puri: 77

27. Rayagada: 55

28. Sambalpur: 38

29. Sonepur: 57

30. Sundargarh: 145

New Recoveries: 1673

Cumulative Tested: 765065

Positive: 52653

Recovered: 36478

Active Cases: 15808

