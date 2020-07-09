Odisha govt revises the ‘Special Covid Fee’ imposed on alcoholic beverages

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government imposed “SPECIAL COVID FEE” on alcoholic beverages in the month of may, 2020 over and above tax rates of 2020-21, resulting in an increase of MRP by approximately 50% for most of the alcoholic beverages (IMFL Beer) compared to 2019-20. Further, in order to avoid overcrowding in liquor shops during Covid-19, Government initially allowed ON/ OFF shop licensees to commence Home Delivery of liquor w.e.f. 24.05.2020 which was followed by counter sale w.e.f. 01.07.2020. In view of the above sale around Rs.200 Crores has been collected as “Special Covid Fee” so far.

Now, considering the MRP of liquor prevailing in other states and specifically in the neighboring States and also to ensure that no non-duty paid liquor from outside the State enters Odisha due to price differential Government has decided to revise the MRP of these alcoholic beverages sold in the State by rationalizing the rate of “Special Covid Fee” charged.

For this purpose a revision in “Special Covid Fee” is being done in such a manner that MRP of various FMFL/ IMFL/ Beer/ Wine/ RTD brands is hiked in the range of around 15% over the prevailing MFIP of 2019-20 for most of the products (instead of present hike of 50%) w.e.f. 10.07.2020. The brand wise revised MRP of these products are being notified by OSBC and will be available in their website www.osbc.co.in.

