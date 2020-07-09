States/UTs can complete distribution of remaining free food grains and whole gram allocated under Atma Nirbhar Bharat scheme by 31st August 2020

New Delhi: The Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution Shri Ram Vilas Paswan today briefed the media through video conferencing about the progress of Prime Minister Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana and Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan. Shri Paswan welcomed the decision of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for the extension of PMGKAY for five more months till November 2020.He said, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi started the two biggest food grains distribution scheme-PMGKAY and ANBA for poor and needy persons, so that no one sleeps hungry at the time of Covid-19 pandemic. Shri Paswan also briefed media about the cabinet decision to allow extra time period for distribution of balance of allocatedfree food grains to beneficiaries of Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan till 31st August 2020.Shri Paswan said that the implementation of these two schemes will ameliorate the hardships faced by the poor and needy due to economic disruption caused by Covid-19 outbreak in the country.

Food grain distribution to migrant labourers: (Atma Nirbhar Bharat Package)

Speaking about extension of the distribution of ANBA free food grains till 31st August, 2020, Shri Ram Vilas Paswan said that the scheme was launched on 15th May 2020 and the identification process of genuine beneficiaries took some time, therefore, distribution period of the balance of already lifted 6.39 LMT food grains with the states/UTs has been extended till 31st August 2020. He said that now States/UTs can complete distribution of balance of allocated free food grains and whole gramunder ANB by 31st August 2020.

Under the Atma Nirbhar Bharat Package, 5kg of free food grains per person and 1 kg of free whole gram per family has been distributed to migrant labourers, stranded and needy families, who are not covered under NFSA or State scheme PDS cards.

The states and UTs have lifted 6.39 LMT of food grains. States and UTs have distributed 2,32,433 MT of food grains to 2.24 crore beneficiaries in May and to 2.25 crore beneficiaries in June,2020.He informed that around 33,620 MT whole gram have been dispatched to the states and UTs. A total 32,968 MT whole gram has been lifted by various States and UTs, out of which10,645 MT has been distributed.

Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana-1:

Food grain (Rice/Wheat)

Shri Paswan informed that total of 116.02 LMT food grains has been lifted by the States/UTs. In the month of April2020, 37.43 LMT (94 %) food grains have been distributed to 74.14 crore beneficiaries, in May 2020, total 37.41 LMT (94%) food grains have been distributed to 73.75 crore beneficiaries and in the month of June 2020, 32.44 LMT (82%) food grains have been distributed to 64.42 crore beneficiaries.

Pulses

As regards Pulses, Shri Paswan informed that so far, 5.83 LMT Pulses have been dispatched to States/UTs and 5.72 LMT have reached the States/UTs, while 4.66 LMT pulses has been distributed.

Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana-2:

Keeping in view of the ongoing crisis and need for the continuous support to the poor and needy, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi extended the PMGKAY scheme for next five months i.e. till November 2020. The Minister informed that the allocation order for PMGKAY has already been issued to all States/UTs and FCI on 8th July 2020 for distribution of additional 5 Kg food grains(Rice/Wheat)/per person/month during July-November to all 80.43 crore NFSA beneficiaries(9.26 crore AAY persons and 71.17 core PHH persons; including those covered under DBT Cash Transfer in Chandigarh,Puducherry and Dadra & Nagar Haveli).A total of 203 LMT food grains will be distributed among 81 crore beneficiaries.

He said a total of 201.1 LMT food grains have been allocated for PMGKAY-2 to States and UTs for the 5 months period July to November 2020. This includes 91.14 LMT wheat and 109.94 LMT rice. Wheat has been allocated to four States/UTs and rice has been allocated to 15 States/UTs for distribution under this scheme.

Total food grain stock:

As per the Food Corporation of India report dated 08.07.2020, FCI currently has 267.29 LMT rice and 545.22 LMT wheat. Hence, a total of 812.51 LMT food grain stock is available (excluding the ongoing purchase of wheat and paddy, which have not yet reached the godown). About 55 LMT food grains is required for a month under NFSA and other welfare schemes.

Since the lockdown, about 139.97 LMT food grains have been lifted and transported through 4999 rail rakes. Since 1st July 2020, 7.78 LMT food grains have been lifted and transported through 278 rail rakes. Apart from the rail route, transportation was also done through roads and waterways. A total of 11.09 LMT food grains has been transported since 1st July 2020 and 0.28 LMT food grains have been transported to the North-Eastern States since 1st July 2020.

Food grain Procurement:

As on 08.07.2020, total 389.45 LMT wheat (RMS 2020-21) and 748.55 LMT rice (KMS 2019-20) were procured.

One Nation One Ration Card:

Shri Paswan said the Ministry is trying to include all remaining States/UTs on board of ONORC by January 2021. He said that earlier many States/UTs highlighted the challenges related to slow network connectivity, in this regard he informed that he has taken up the issue with the DoT and there is a proposal to provide free net connection to every gram panchayat for one year duration.

