Odisha Govt asked schools to take up cleaning activities of their campuses, other infrastructures

Bhubaneswar: The Government has asked schools to take up cleaning activities of their campuses and other school infrastructures which is lying idle for last six months. This was informed by School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash.

All the District Education Officers (DEOs) have been instructed to ensure availability of teachers at their headquarters and pre-Covid-19 status should be maintained in all educational institutions. Any deviation would be viewed seriously, Minister said. The Government has prepared an action plan for intensive and focused Covid-19 campaign which would be rolled out very soon.

For successful implementation of this campaign, participation of all teachers is absolutely required so that IEC materials approved by Government can reach to students, parents and community. The Government has also approved Rs 31.81 crore in favour of 1,13,628 cook-cum-helpers in all 30 districts for release of honorarium for July and August at Rs 1,400 per month.

