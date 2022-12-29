Odisha government to establish a comprehensive branch of National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in the State

Bhubaneswar : In a major development, Odisha government speeds up he process for establishment of a comprehensive branch of National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in the State as Land registration & handing over of land deed between Odisha Govt & National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) done today.

Besides, Land measuring AC 03.125 dec allotted in favour of NCDC Director at Andharua Mauza of Khordha, free of premium, incidental charges & registration fees done at the hall of Health and Family Welfare (H&FW) department under the chairmanship of Secretary Shalini Pandit.

“Odisha has rolled out transformative approach in quality health care services under the guidance of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. Establishment of NCDC will add to this process”, said Health Secretary Shalini Pandit.