Bhubaneswar : Odisha government on Tuesday effected a minor reshuffle in IPS level and appointed Prahlad Meena as Boudh SP, Pramod Rath has been posted as Deogarh SP, Chittaranjan Samanth will work as SP (Computer) in Bhubaneswar and Syed Rahaman will work as the SP, Signals in Cuttack.

Besides, Kishore Panigrahi will join as STF SP in Bhubaneswar and Sudam Charan Sahoo will work as the DCP Crime in the Commissionerate Police in place of Pramod Rath.