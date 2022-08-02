WardWizard dispatches 2,458 units of electric two-wheelers in July 2022

Vadodara : WardWizard Innovations and Mobility Ltd, manufacturer of country’s leading electric two-wheeler brand ‘Joy e-bike’, sold 2,458 units of electric two-wheelers in July 2022. With this, the company registered a year on year growth of 160% as compared to July 2021, when it had sold 945 units of electric two-wheelers.

Noteworthy, the company has already sold more than 10K (10,725) units of electric two wheelers in the first four months (April-July 2022) of this financial year, witnessing the growth of 263% as compared to same period (April-July 2021) of last financial year.

Speaking on the sales performance, Mr. Yatin Gupte, Chairman & Managing Director, Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd., said, “With the economy growing and with positive momentum in business operations, we are observing high engagement from the customers across all our touchpoints in the form of enquiries and bookings. In the first four months, we have already crossed the sales mark of 10k and with the festive season coming around, we are expecting the second quarter to grow at a much faster rate.”