Airbus partners with GMR to power aircraft maintenance engineering in India and the region

New Delhi : Airbus has signed a contract with the GMR Group, a leading Indian aviation infrastructure developer, to provide aircraft maintenance training to young aviation engineers making a trending career choice.

GMR will provide the fully integrated Aircraft Maintenance Engineer (AME) licensing program at the GMR School of Aviation in Hyderabad. The four-year course will include two years of classroom training and a two-year training in maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) at GMR Aero Technic in Hyderabad followed by Aircraft Type Training.

According to the contract, Airbus will provide the necessary software and courseware in the form of trainee handbooks, examination database, online access of Airbus customised basic training modules and Airbus Competence Training (ACT) for Academy media package which is the technical training material required for the courses. In addition, Airbus will also provide training to GMR instructors along with assessment of the training centre.

“The partnership with GMR represents a significant deepening of MRO capabilities in India that are required to match the tremendous future demand for such services from the domestic aviation industry. Airbus will continue to contribute to the development of India’s wider aerospace ecosystem, including enhancing its manufacturing and services capabilities through its industrial footprint,” said Mr. Rémi Maillard, President and Managing Director, Airbus India & South Asia.

Speaking on the partnership Mr. Ashok Gopinath, CEO, GMR Aero Technic said, “The aviation eco-system is evolving rapidly. India is all set to become the largest aviation market by 2030. The increase in air traffic is leading to fast growth in commercial aviation fleet in the country. To cater to the emerging demand and support the industry, there is a need for skilled professionals. The GMR School of Aviation will help create a talent pool for engineering and maintenance solutions. We are glad to have Airbus as our knowledge partner in this venture, that will also further the cause of ‘Mission Skill India’”

GMR Aero Technic, is India’s largest integrated world-class third-party MRO (Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul) facility located at GMR Hyderabad International Airport. It has taken a giant leap in terms of aircraft maintenance and service in Asia.

Commencing in this year, the programme will be open to aspirants who have cleared their Higher Secondary Certificate (Class 12) examination with Physics and Mathematics as their main subjects. According to the Airbus Global Market Forecast 2022, India will require some 45,000 new aircraft technicians over the next 20 years.