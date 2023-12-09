Odisha Government Appeals to DRDO to Halt Missile Testing During Olive Ridley Turtle Nesting Season

Bhubaneswar, Dec 9 : The Odisha state government has urged the Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) to suspend missile testing along the Odisha coast during February and March – the critical nesting period for the endangered olive ridley sea turtles, an official revealed on Saturday.

The DRDO operates two primary missile testing ranges in the state – Chandipur in Balasore district and the APJ Abdul Kalam Island (formerly Wheeler Island) in Bhadrak district, both in proximity to the renowned Gahirmath sanctuary, known as the pivotal nesting site for olive ridley turtles.

Highlighting the significance of the Gahirmath sanctuary as the prime breeding ground for olive ridley turtles, a senior official from the state Forest Department underscored the annual practice of requesting DRDO to refrain from conducting missile tests during this crucial period.

“It is an annual practice to request the DRDO to restrict testings during this time as these locations are close to the famed Gahirmath sanctuary, which is considered the cradle of olive ridley turtles,” the senior official stated.

The appeal to temporarily halt missile testing during February and March aligns with conservation efforts aimed at safeguarding the nesting process of the endangered olive ridley sea turtles. Odisha’s plea underscores the importance of preserving this critical period for the species’ breeding and nesting activities in Gahirmath sanctuary, emphasizing the need for collaborative efforts to protect the delicate ecosystem and biodiversity along the Odisha coast.