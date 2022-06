Bhubaneswar : In a matter of pride, Odisha girl Aradhyaa Verma and her Gujarat partner Shaivi Dalal won the doubles title at the Asian U-14 Tennis Championship in Bhilai, Chhattisgarh. They beat compatriots Aahan A (Odisha) and Nandini Kansal (UP) 6-3, 6-3. Aradhyaa also finished singles runner-up.