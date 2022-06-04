Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope appeals to the Maharashtra public to wear masks

New Delhi :Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope today informed that there has been some increase in positive cases in limited cluster areas like Mumbai, Pune, Thane, & Palghar districts, leading to the hike in India’s active cases. Thus, we appeal to the public to wear masks in areas of surge.

He also added, masks should be worn in closed spaces like buses, schools, railways, and offices. This is not mandatory, therefore no fine is imposed. But I appeal to the Maharashtra public to wear masks.