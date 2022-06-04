Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik congratulates Odia girl Aradhyaa Verma and her Gujarat partner Shaivi Dalal  on winning the doubles title at the Asian U-14 Tennis Championship in Bhilai, Chhattisgarh

Bhubaneswar: CM Naveen Patnaik congratulates Odia girl Aradhyaa Verma and her Gujarat partner Shaivi Dalal on winning the doubles title at the Asian U-14 Tennis Championship in Bhilai, Chhattisgarh.

CM tweeted, “Congratulate #Odisha girl Aradhyaa Verma and her partner Shaivi Dalal on winning the doubles title at the Asian U-14 #Tennis Championship in Bhilai, Chhattisgarh. May they achieve bigger milestones in their sporting career. Wish them all the best.”

Besides, The duo beat compatriots Aahan A (Odisha) and Nandini Kansal (UP) 6-3, 6-3. Aradhyaa also finished singles runner-up.