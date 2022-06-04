OdishaOdisha Breaking NewsTop News

Odisha government may re-enforce mandatory masks if Covid cases rise, says Health Director Bijay Mohapatra

By Odisha Diary bureau

Bhubaneswar : Health Director Bijay Mohapatra informs that if there is an upsurge in Covid cases in state, the government will make mandatory use of masks in public places.

 

