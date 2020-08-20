Odisha: Gajapati reports 53 new Covid-19 Positive Cases, total tally 2,488

Gajapati: Gajapati reports 53 new Covid-19 Positive Cases, total tally 2,488.

It should be noted that Odisha reports 2898 new Covid-19 Positive Cases. Khordha reports highest single-day spike of 524 COVID19 cases today. Nayagarh & Cuttack record a steep surge of 232 & 241 cases

Odisha reports 8 more #COVID19 deaths. Ganjam (4), Khordha (1), Cuttack (1), Dhenkanal (1) & Puri (1).

District Wise Cases

1. Angul: 16

2. Balasore: 140

3. Bargarh: 9

4. Bhadrak: 107

5. Balangir: 173

6. Boudh: 1

7. Cuttack: 241

8. Deogarh: 3

9. Dhenkanal: 44

10. Gajapati: 53

11. Ganjam: 226

12. Jagatsinghpur: 84

13. Jajpur: 69

14. Jharsuguda: 49

15. Kalahandi: 76

16. Kandhamal: 63

17. Kendrapada: 57

18. Keonjhar: 35

19. Khurda: 524

20. Koraput: 132

21. Malkangiri: 56

22. Mayurbhanj: 53

23. Nawarangpur: 37

24. Nayagarh: 232

25. Nuapada: 8

26. Puri: 104

27. Rayagada: 105

28. Sambalpur: 77

29. Sonepur: 23

30. Sundargarh: 101

New Recoveries: 1621

Cumulative Tested: 11,15,947

Positive: 70020

Recovered: 46935

Active Cases: 22651

