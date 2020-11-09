Odisha FC launches new kits celebrating ‘Khaanti Odia’ spirit

Bhubaneswar: Odisha FC is delighted to announce the launch of new kits ahead of the seventh season of the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) scheduled to start from November 20 in Goa. The jersey designs are based on the art and culture of the eastern Indian state and celebrate the pure Odia spirit.

Odisha is a state which has faced many devastating natural calamities but has always recovered from those and marched ahead in the path of development and success. Now, it has become the ‘Sports Capital’ of India. The club launched the new kits on its social media handles along with a video which is based on the same theme and features the first team support staff who work day in and day out to ensure that the players recover in time and take the team ahead on the field. In the new kit designs, the club pays its tribute to the history, culture, tradition and the very essence of Odisha.

Speaking on the new kits, OFC President Mr. Rohan Sharma commented, “Our kit this year is very special. We wanted to have our kit to have a connection to Odisha and exemplify the culture of Odisha, so every time a player or fan wears the kit there is a connection to Odisha. This year our kit is inspired by the beautiful artistic culture of Odisha and that beauty is interwoven on our kits. At the behest of our fans the color purple is incorporated into both our kits and will be a part of our kits going forward. Black and purple will be our official home kit color going forward as well. We are proud of the kit we designed this year and we hope you love it and wear our kit with #Odiapride.”

Head of Football Operations Mr. Abhik Chatterjee explained, “Odisha unfortunately has frequently had to bear Nature’s wrath. But the state has always shown its steely character. We always dust ourselves down and get to work. That is our resilience. That is our spirit. The Khaanti Odia spirit. Our kits for this season are a distillation of Odisha’s marvels: its temples, its heritage and its people. And I am sure that everyone will wear it with the utmost pride. I would also like to thank my good friend, Sylvester Susainathan for bringing our concepts to life in what has been a terrific bit of designing work.”

The Bhubaneswar-based side will play its first game of the upcoming season against Hyderabad FC on November 23 at GMC Stadium, Bambolim.

Related

comments