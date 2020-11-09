Odisha Administration holds all arrangements for Tirtol by poll vote counting

Report by Kanhu Nanda, Jagatsinghpur: The Jagatsinghpur civil administration has made all arrangements holding incident free vote counting at SVM College here on Tuesday for the Tirtol by poll concluded on November 03. Speaking to media persons on Monday district collector cum election officer Saroj Kumar Mishra informed that EVM votes counting to be held in two halls carrying 7 tables each and postal ballots would be counted in two tables in one hall, the counting would be begun sharp at 8 AM on Tuesday morning and returning officer likely to announce lead positions of candidates soon after ending of each round of vote counting, collector said. As many as 22 counting supervisors, similar numbers counting assistant, 24 micro observers have been pre trained to conduct the vote counting. CC TVs have been installed in each counting hall and rooms, toilets, surrounding areas have been properly sanitized as per Covid 19 guidelines, collector Mishra appealed all stake holders participating in counting process to adhere preventive measures for corona virus spreading.

Related

comments