Odisha FC Gears Up to Extend Winning Streak in Upcoming AFC Cup Clash with Maziya S&RC

Maldives, November 6, 2023 – Odisha FC is riding high on their recent victories in the AFC Cup and ISL as they prepare to face Maziya S&RC in the upcoming AFC Cup 2023-24 match on Tuesday, 7th November. The exciting clash is set to take place at the Maldives National Football Stadium at 3:30 PM IST.

Odisha FC commenced their AFC Cup journey with a bit of uncertainty but found their groove with a spectacular 6-1 win over Maziya S&RC in their last home match on 24 October. The Kalinga Warriors displayed their prowess with a dominant performance, emphasizing their strength in set-pieces and cohesive teamwork. Jahouh’s midfield control and key assists played a pivotal role, while Fall’s brace showcased their potent attack. Additional goals from Carlos, Amey Ranawade, and Isak Ralte underscored their prowess in that memorable match. In contrast, Maziya S&RC is in desperate need of a win after reaching the halfway stage with two defeats and one win.

Odisha FC held a pre-match press conference on Monday, November 6, 2023, in the Maldives, featuring head coach Sergio Lobera and player Isak Vanlalruatfela.

Speaking in anticipation of the match, Odisha FC head coach Sergio Lobera expressed his excitement, saying, “We are looking forward to this game. We understand that it will be a challenging match, but our team comprises exceptional players, and we are fully prepared to compete.” When asked about the fixture congestion, Sergio emphasized, “Managing this busy schedule is a challenge due to the high number of games in a short time. However, I have a squad of 27 players, and we have no excuses. We cannot make excuses about the tight schedule. We are ready and eager to compete.”

Odisha FC’s recent winning streak has raised hopes among fans, and they are eagerly anticipating another thrilling performance as the team takes on Maziya S&RC in their 4th AFC Cup 2023-24 match.