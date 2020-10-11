Odisha: Cuttack District reports 134 new COVID19 cases Today, Tally rises to 23,144

Cuttack: Cuttack District reports 134 new COVID19 cases Today, tally rises to 23,144 in the district.

It should be noted that Odisha reports 2546 new COVID19 cases in last 24 hours; 1504 are quarantine cases & 1042 local contact cases. Tally rises to 2,52,239

Khordha recorded highest 410 fresh cases followed by Angul (208) and Sundargarh (161). 16 more COVID19 patients succumb to the virus in Odisha in last 24 hrs. Toll rises to 1,022.

District Wise Cases

1. Angul: 208

2. Balasore: 103

3. Bargarh: 92

4. Bhadrak: 34

5. Balangir: 85

6. Boudh: 37

7. Cuttack: 134

8. Deogarh: 14

9. Dhenkanal: 25

10. Gajapati: 10

11. Ganjam: 34

12. Jagatsinghpur: 86

13. Jajpur: 90

14. Jharsuguda: 57

15. Kalahandi: 75

16. Kandhamal: 49

17. Kendrapada: 75

18. Keonjhar: 43

19. Khurda: 410

20. Koraput: 72

21. Malkangiri: 27

22. Mayurbhanj: 120

23. Nawarangpur: 60

24. Nayagarh: 48

25. Nuapada: 88

26. Puri: 70

27. Rayagada: 21

28. Sambalpur: 84

29. Sonepur: 48

30. Sundargarh: 161

31. State Pool: 86

New Recoveries: 3885

Cumulative Tested: 3755671

Positive: 252239

Recovered: 224273

Active Cases: 26891

