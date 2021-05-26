Odisha: Cuttack District records 998 new Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Cuttack: Cuttack District records 998 new Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha records 11623 new Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.Khurda logs highest 2021 fresh infections.

Covid-19 Report For 25th May

New Positive Cases: 11623

In quarantine: 6509

Local contacts: 5114

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 823

2. Balasore: 508

3. Bargarh: 257

4. Bhadrak: 461

5. Balangir: 170

6. Boudh: 206

7. Cuttack: 998

8. Deogarh: 86

9. Dhenkanal: 441

10. Gajapati: 76

11. Ganjam: 158

12. Jagatsinghpur: 315

13. Jajpur: 560

14. Jharsuguda: 184

15. Kalahandi: 352

16. Kandhamal: 141

17. Kendrapada: 198

18. Keonjhar: 133

19. Khurda: 2021

20. Koraput: 218

21. Malkangiri: 73

22. Mayurbhanj: 249

23. Nawarangpur: 300

24. Nayagarh: 316

25. Nuapada: 54

26. Puri: 462

27. Rayagada: 223

28. Sambalpur: 342

29. Sonepur: 261

30. Sundargarh: 699

31. State Pool: 338

New recoveries: 11769

Cumulative tested: 11506744

Positive: 726003

Recovered: 612993

Active cases: 110373