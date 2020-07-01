Odisha: Cuttack Administration declares Athagarh town as a containment zone till July 3

Cuttack: In order to control spread of COVID-19 further, Cuttack Collector declares Athagarh town as a containment zone till July 3.

All 18 wards of the Athagarh NAC were declared containment zones by Cuttack district Collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani from 2 pm. on Tuesday till 6 am on Friday following detection of some Covid-19 positive cases in the NAC.

However, State Highway-65 passes through Athagarh has been excluded for transportation purposes.

As per the report, as many as 12 police personnel, including Athagarh SDPO and an IIC of a police station under the Subdivision, have been found Covid positives in the last three days.

Besides, a scribe, a SBI Cashier and several other people have been found positive for the virus, giving a headache to the district administration.

The district administration is trying now trying to trace contacts of the infected persons.

The Collector has appealed to the netizens to obey the Covid regulations for containment zones for their own safety.

Related

comments