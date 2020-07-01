Jammu and Kashmir reports 260 new positive cases, 4722 recovered so far

Jammu: The Government on Tuesday informed that 260 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 32 from Jammu division and 228 from Kashmir division, have been reported today thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 7497. Also 06 COVID-19 deaths, 05 from Kashmir Division and 01 from Jammu Division have been reported.

Moreover, 137 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals, 22 from Jammu Division and 115 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 7497 positive cases, 2674 are Active Positive, 4722 have recovered and 101 have died; 12 in Jammu division and 89 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 365058 test results available, 357561 samples have been tested as negative till June 30, 2020.

Additionally, till date 281581 travelers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been enlisted for surveillance which included 39866 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 36 in Hospital Quarantine, 2674 in hospital isolation and 46912 under home surveillance. Besides, 191992 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Bandipora has 294 positive cases (including 03 cases reported today) with 35 Active Positive, 258 recovered (including 03 cases recovered today) and 01 death; Srinagar has 938 positive cases (including 46 cases reported today) with 594 Active Positive, 320 recovered (including 55 cases recovered today), 24 deaths; Anantnag district has 666 positive cases (including 17 cases reported today), with 111 Active Positive, 548 recovered (including 05 cases recovered today), 07 deaths; Baramulla has 860 positive cases (including 44 cases reported today) with 463 Active Positive, 381 recovered, 16 deaths; Shopian has 768 positive cases (including 19 cases reported today) with 200 Active Positive, 556 recovered (including 11 cases recovered today) and 12 deaths; Kupwara has 537 positive cases (including 01 case reported today) with 124 Active Positive, 408 recovered (including 17 cases recovered today) and 05 deaths; Budgam has 416 positive cases (including 19 cases reported today) with 186 Active Positive and 223 recovered cases (including 07 cases recovered today) and 07 deaths; Ganderbal has 92 positive cases (including 01 case reported today) with 30 active positive cases and 62 recoveries; Kulgam has 831 positive cases (including 64 cases reported today), with 234 Active Positive and 584 recoveries and 13 deaths and Pulwama reported 484 positive cases (including 14 cases reported today) with 256 active positive cases and 224 recovered (including 17 cases recovered today) and 04 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 348 positive cases (including 12 cases reported today) with 61 active positive cases and 280 recoveries (including 02 cases recovered today) and 07 deaths; Udhampur has 279 positive cases (including 07 cases reported today) with 106 active positive cases, 172 recovered and 01 death; Samba has 145 positive cases (including 01 case reported today) with 49 Active Positive and 96 recoveries (including 10 cases recovered today); Rajouri has 113 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today) with 52 active positive cases and 60 recovered and 01 death; Kathua has 232 positive cases (including 05 cases reported today) with 71 Active positive and 160 recovered (including 04 cases recovered today) and 01 death; Kishtwar has 27 positive cases with 06 active positive cases and 21 recovered (including 01 case recovered today); Ramban has 222 positive cases (including 05 cases reported today) with 39 active positive and 183 recoveries (including 01 case recovered today); Reasi has 45 positive cases with 19 active positive and 26 recovered; Poonch has 123 positive cases with 20 active positive and 102 recoveries (including 03 cases recovered today) and 01 death while Doda has 77 positive cases with 18 active positive cases and 58 recoveries (including 01 case recovered today) and 01 death.

According to the bulletin, of the total 7497 positive cases in J&K 2314 have been reported as travelers while 5183 as others.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin has informed the people that, the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining physical distance of at least 2 metre from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquette and hygiene.

As a measure for social distancing in public places and workplaces wearing a face cover is compulsory.

The bulletin again explained that early detection of COVID-19 can prevent the spread of disease so we need to be responsible for the well-being of ourselves and everyone around us. “Not disclosing symptoms could put life of individuals and their families at risk. In case of symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing report early. Do not fear, call COVID-19 helpline numbers and seek medical advice”.

Advisory has further exhorted upon the people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent handwashing with soap and water.”

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialling toll-free number 102.

People can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

Public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media.

People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumours and pay no heed to them at the same time.

