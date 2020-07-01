Odisha Govt asked its offices to perform with half of the employees’ strength in July

Bhubanneswar: In view of rising Covid cases, the State Government on Tuesday asked its offices to perform with half of the employees’ strength in July.

In an order, the General Administration Department said all the departments and subordinate offices would function with 50 per cent of the employees’ strength, including Group-A officers, in July 2020. The Departments are at liberty to decide the manner of selection of employees who would attend office, the order added. The officers / staff who have been provided with VPN are allowed to work from home. However, such employees would be available to attend to the office work at short notice and on telephone at all times. The order further said the employees not attending the office are strictly advised to stay indoors.

Related

comments