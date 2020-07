Puri: Stage set for Bahuda Yatra, the return of the Holy Trinity of Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra & Mahaprabhu Jagannath to their abode Srimandir after a nine-day sojourn at Gundicha Temple in Puri.

Timing of Bahuda Yatra rituals in Puri today –

Pahandi: 8 am to 10 am

Chhera Panhara: 10.30 am to 11.30 am

Pulling of chariots: 12 pm

Related

comments