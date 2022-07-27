Odisha : Council of Higher Secondary Education to release Plus II Arts results on August 8

Bhubaneswar : School and Mass Education Minister, Samir Ranjan Dash informed today that the Council of Higher Secondary Education will be announcing the results of Plus II Arts on August 8.
