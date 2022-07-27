OdishaOdisha Breaking NewsTop News

Odisha : Council of Higher Secondary Education to release Plus II Arts results on August 8

By Odisha Diary bureau

Bhubaneswar : School and Mass Education Minister, Samir Ranjan Dash informed today that the Council of Higher Secondary Education will be announcing the results of Plus II Arts  on August 8.

 

Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.