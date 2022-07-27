Centre to supply fortified rice throughout the country by 2024 with the help of Central Schemes like Targeted Public Distribution System (TPDS) and Other Welfare Schemes (OWS)

New Delhi : The Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Ms. Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today informed that the Government has approved supply of fortified rice across Government Schemes like Targeted Public Distribution System (TPDS) and Other Welfare Schemes (OWS) throughout the country by 2024.

The Food Safety Standards (Fortification of Foods) Regulations, 2018 specifies standards of fortification of milk, edible oil, wheat flour, rice and double fortified salt. The details of micronutrients added in fortified rice, fortified milk and fortified edible oil is at Annexure.

Fortified rice distributed under Government Schemes is available for beneficiaries at the same rate as that of non-fortified rice.

As reported by FSSAI, a Food Business Operator producing fortified staples has to apply for +F endorsement on FoSCoS portal of FSSAI and get approval. The number of active manufacturers, producing fortified rice, milk and edible oil are: