Centre incurs 39,996.184 Crore Provisional Subsidy in Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan Ann Yojana for 2022-23 upto 12.07.2022

New Delhi : The Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Ms. Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today informed that the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) has been extended for a period of another six months i.e. April to September, 2022 (Phase-VI).

 

The year-wise and State/UT-wise details of amount spent on PMGKAY is at Annexure-I.

ANNEXURE-I
State-wise and year-wise details of amount spent on foodgrains issued under PMGKAY
Sl. No. State/UT Provisional Subsidy   (Rs in Cr) for 2020-21 Provisional Subsidy   (Rs in Cr) for

2021-22

 Provisional Subsidy   (Rs in Cr) for

2022-23*
1 Andhra Pradesh 4,068.462 5,309.154 0.509
2 Andman Nicobar 9.341 11.543 3.323
3 Arunachal Pradesh 128.417 163.533 61.805
4 Assam 3,865.340 4,860.189 1,502.430
5 Bihar 11,526.780 14,686.222 4,840.145
6 Chandigarh 27.383 36.809 17.330
7 Chattisgarh 3,151.066 3,971.742 1,473.668
8 Dadra Nagar Haveli & Daman DIU 41.311 49.739 17.900
9 Delhi 839.471 1,088.032 364.072
10 Goa 81.145 105.289 39.064
11 Gujarat 4,006.564 5,349.617 1,954.355
12 Haryana 1,240.436 1,558.568 544.008
13 Himachal Pradesh 387.018 464.505 192.655
14 J & K 1,059.213 1,147.265 377.513
15 Jharkhand 3,807.995 4,539.207 1,148.812
16 Karnataka 6,166.293 7,951.958 2,872.921
17 Kerala 2,250.138 2,876.239 1,023.937
18 Ladakh 21.390 24.535 8.954
19 Lakshadweep 3.437 4.314 1.601
20 Madhya Pradesh 6,575.794 7,072.231 2,815.033
21 Maharashtra 8,645.299 9,873.339 2,532.584
22 Manipur 381.104 381.092 135.545
23 Meghalaya 338.011 424.478 168.027
24 Mizoram 100.509 132.203 41.571
25 Nagaland 216.961 277.909 103.106
26 Odisha 4,796.736 6,124.056 2,306.534
27 Puduchery 96.303 115.101 31.383
28 Punjab 1,506.432 1,944.825 842.577
29 Rajasthan 4,820.951 5,767.743 1,854.804
30 Sikkim 58.855 74.424 26.227
31 Tamil Nadu 5,563.525 6,964.741 2,421.909
32 Telangana 2,897.976 3,791.131 1,406.521
33 Tripura 377.743 491.895 157.253
34 Uttar Pradesh 19,459.091 22,554.387 4,903.474
35 Uttarakhand 852.258 968.640 338.064
36 West Bengal 8,266.074 9,703.442 3,466.569
TOTAL 107,634.817 130,860.098 39,996.184
*-upto 12.07.2022
Cost has been calculated on the basis of economic cost of wheat and rice for the year 2020-21, 2021-22 (RE) and 2022-23(BE)
