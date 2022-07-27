Centre incurs 39,996.184 Crore Provisional Subsidy in Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan Ann Yojana for 2022-23 upto 12.07.2022

New Delhi : The Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Ms. Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today informed that the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) has been extended for a period of another six months i.e. April to September, 2022 (Phase-VI).

The year-wise and State/UT-wise details of amount spent on PMGKAY is at Annexure-I.