Centre incurs 39,996.184 Crore Provisional Subsidy in Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan Ann Yojana for 2022-23 upto 12.07.2022

New Delhi : The Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Ms. Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today informed that the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) has been extended for a period of another six months i.e. April to September, 2022 (Phase-VI).
The year-wise and State/UT-wise details of amount spent on PMGKAY is at Annexure-I.
|ANNEXURE-I
|State-wise and year-wise details of amount spent on foodgrains issued under PMGKAY
|Sl. No.
|State/UT
|Provisional Subsidy (Rs in Cr) for 2020-21
|Provisional Subsidy (Rs in Cr) for
2021-22
|Provisional Subsidy (Rs in Cr) for
2022-23*
|1
|Andhra Pradesh
|4,068.462
|5,309.154
|0.509
|2
|Andman Nicobar
|9.341
|11.543
|3.323
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|128.417
|163.533
|61.805
|4
|Assam
|3,865.340
|4,860.189
|1,502.430
|5
|Bihar
|11,526.780
|14,686.222
|4,840.145
|6
|Chandigarh
|27.383
|36.809
|17.330
|7
|Chattisgarh
|3,151.066
|3,971.742
|1,473.668
|8
|Dadra Nagar Haveli & Daman DIU
|41.311
|49.739
|17.900
|9
|Delhi
|839.471
|1,088.032
|364.072
|10
|Goa
|81.145
|105.289
|39.064
|11
|Gujarat
|4,006.564
|5,349.617
|1,954.355
|12
|Haryana
|1,240.436
|1,558.568
|544.008
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|387.018
|464.505
|192.655
|14
|J & K
|1,059.213
|1,147.265
|377.513
|15
|Jharkhand
|3,807.995
|4,539.207
|1,148.812
|16
|Karnataka
|6,166.293
|7,951.958
|2,872.921
|17
|Kerala
|2,250.138
|2,876.239
|1,023.937
|18
|Ladakh
|21.390
|24.535
|8.954
|19
|Lakshadweep
|3.437
|4.314
|1.601
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|6,575.794
|7,072.231
|2,815.033
|21
|Maharashtra
|8,645.299
|9,873.339
|2,532.584
|22
|Manipur
|381.104
|381.092
|135.545
|23
|Meghalaya
|338.011
|424.478
|168.027
|24
|Mizoram
|100.509
|132.203
|41.571
|25
|Nagaland
|216.961
|277.909
|103.106
|26
|Odisha
|4,796.736
|6,124.056
|2,306.534
|27
|Puduchery
|96.303
|115.101
|31.383
|28
|Punjab
|1,506.432
|1,944.825
|842.577
|29
|Rajasthan
|4,820.951
|5,767.743
|1,854.804
|30
|Sikkim
|58.855
|74.424
|26.227
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|5,563.525
|6,964.741
|2,421.909
|32
|Telangana
|2,897.976
|3,791.131
|1,406.521
|33
|Tripura
|377.743
|491.895
|157.253
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|19,459.091
|22,554.387
|4,903.474
|35
|Uttarakhand
|852.258
|968.640
|338.064
|36
|West Bengal
|8,266.074
|9,703.442
|3,466.569
|TOTAL
|107,634.817
|130,860.098
|39,996.184
|*-upto 12.07.2022
|Cost has been calculated on the basis of economic cost of wheat and rice for the year 2020-21, 2021-22 (RE) and 2022-23(BE)