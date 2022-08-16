Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Reviews Flood Situation, Alert For Collectors Of 10 Districts

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday reviewed the flood situation in the State and directed all officials to ensure that not even a single life is lost and that there is no widespread disruption in normal life. He also ordered the Chief Secretary and Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) to review the situation regularly.

The Chief Minister said that there is a possibility of flooding in 10 districts of Mahanadi river basin due to continuous rains. Therefore, he advised the Collectors of these 10 districts to be cautious and take all kinds of measures to prevent the flood situation.

He also directed to evacuate the people in the risk-prone areas on a priority basis and provide them with necessary relief and basic facilities. He also directed the concerned departments at the state level to provide all kinds of assistance to the districts immediately.

The Chief Minister emphasized directing various departments to keep NDRF, ODRAF, and Fire Service units on alert in various danger-prone areas and engage in rescue operations where necessary.

He directed that life-saving institutions like hospitals, water supply, and power supply systems should provide uninterrupted services, Panchayati Raj & Drinking Water Department should make provision for clean drinking water in rural areas, Health Department should make special arrangements to provide health services to the people in the affected areas.