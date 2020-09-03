Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik reviewed Covid situation in the State, emphasised upon creation of livelihood opportunities in different economic sectors

Bhubbaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today, through a Video Conference, reviewed Covid situation in the State and emphasised upon creation of livelihood opportunities in different economic sectors such as agriculture, industries and infrastructure. He also directed to strengthen the Covid Management Strategies in Cuttack and Khurdha Districts, keeping in view the increase of Covid positive cases.

Chief Minister also directed the Observers to visit flood affected areas and provide relief package immediately to eligible beneficiaries. At the same time, he also directed to give special attention on treatment of Covid patients through arrangement of more ICU beds in Covid Hospitals to facilitate treatment critical Covid patients. He further directed for adherence of Covid protocols among Government employees in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar in view of spike in Covid cases.

Chief Minister directed Health & Family Welfare and Information & Public Relations Department to undertake a joint awareness drive on Covid protocols to make people more cautious in such a difficult time.

Chief Minister expressed satisfaction that around 20 Lakh Covid tests have been completed in the State. Odisha has 42,404 testing per million which is more than the national average while recovery rate and fatality rate are 76.78% and 0.46% respectively. Chief Secretary, Chief Advisor, CMO, Development Commissioner, Additional Chief Secretary, Health & Family Welfare, Additional Chief Secretary & Special Relief Commissioner, Agriculture Production Commissioner, Secretary to Hon’ble Chief Minister (5T) and Senior Officers attended the meeting.

Chief Minister appreciated the gesture of 100 Covid Warriors from Odisha Police who have come forward to donate plasma and save precious lives. This will inspire other eligible plasma donors and boost confidence of people who are fighting the COVID-19 battle, he added.

Chief Minister expressed happiness that an agreement has been signed between District Administration, District Mineral Fund, Sundargarh, Jayaprakash Hospital, Rourkela and Shanti Memorial Hospital to further strengthen treatment of Covid patients in the district.

Chief Minister expressed happiness that Nabarangapur and Kandhamal have emerged as top districts in NITI Aayog Delta Ranking. Ayog has appreciated the districts for continued adoption of sustainable agriculture practices and efficient management of water resources, he added. Hon’ble Chief Minister further said that development of agriculture and farmer empowerment are sustained priorities of the State Government.

