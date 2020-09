Bhubaneswar: Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy directed to Department of Tourism to start River Cruising in the State while presiding over a high level meeting today. Saying that River Cruising itself is compatible with COVID-19 restrictions, he directed Tourism Department to coordinate with Inland Waterways Authority regarding statutory requirements for development of 3 principal river cruise circuits such as Mahanadi, Chilika Lake and Dangamala Reserve Forest.

