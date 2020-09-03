Jammu and Kashmir reports 1079 new positive cases, 30759 recovered so far

Jammu : The Government on Thursday informed that 1079 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 622 from Jammu division and 457 from Kashmir division, have been reported today thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 39943. Also 11 COVID-19 deaths have been reported; 03 from Jammu division and 08 from Kashmir Division.

Moreover, 680 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals, 104 from Jammu Division and 576 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 39943 positive cases, 8441 are Active Positive, 30759 have recovered and 743 have died; 78 in Jammu division and 665 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 1012892 test results available, 972949 samples have been tested as negative till September 03, 2020.

Till date 469980 travelers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been enlisted for observation which included 45703 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 8441 in isolation and 46644 under home surveillance. Besides, 368449 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Srinagar has 9636 positive cases (including 139 cases reported today) with 1370 Active Positive, 8038 recovered (including 227 cases recovered today), 228 deaths; Baramulla has 2876 positive cases (including 14 cases reported today) with 485 Active Positive, 2290 recovered (including 02 cases recovered today), 101 deaths; Pulwama reported 2733 positive cases (including 33 cases reported today) with 453 active positive cases, 2225 recovered (including 58 cases recovered today), 55 deaths; Kulgam has 1961 positive cases (including 17 cases reported today) with 141 Active Positive, 1783 recoveries (including 28 cases recovered today), 37 deaths; Shopian has 1731 positive cases (including 28 cases reported today) with 97 Active Positive, 1606 recovered (including 09 cases recovered today), 28 deaths; Anantnag district has 2416 positive cases (including 27 cases reported today) with 506 Active Positive, 1858 recovered (including 48 cases recovered today), 52 deaths; Budgam has 2644 positive cases (including 63 cases reported today) with 632 Active Positive and 1948 recovered (including 111 cases recovered today), 64 deaths; Kupwara has 2166 positive cases (including 30 cases reported today) with 584 Active Positive, 1532 recovered (including 21 cases recovered today), 50 deaths; Bandipora has 2284 positive cases (including 49 cases reported today) with 726 Active Positive, 1532 recovered (including 25 cases recovered today), 26 deaths and Ganderbal has 1578 positive cases (including 57 cases reported today) with 437 active positive cases, 1117 recoveries (including 47 cases recovered today) and 24 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 4060 positive cases (including 484 cases reported today) with 1835 active positive cases, 2173 recoveries (including 49 cases recovered today), 52 deaths; Rajouri has 949 positive cases (including 15 cases reported today) with 159 active positive cases, 785 recovered, 05 deaths; Ramban has 667 positive cases (including 06 cases reported today) with 21 active positive, 645 recoveries (including 05 cases recovered today), 01 death; Kathua has 972 positive cases (including 21 cases reported today) with 241 Active positive, 726 recovered (including 10 cases recovered today), 05 deaths; Udhampur has 865 positive cases (including 16 cases reported today) with 170 active positive cases, 692 recovered (including 09 cases recovered today), 03 deaths; Samba has 764 positive cases (including 26 cases reported today) with 191 Active Positive, 570 recoveries (including 13 cases reported today), 03 deaths; Doda has 459 positive cases (including 14 cases reported today) with 98 active positive cases, 357 recoveries (including 01 case recovered today), 04 deaths; Poonch has 458 positive cases (including 08 cases reported today) with 101 active positive, 353 recoveries (including 17 cases reported today), 04 deaths; Reasi has 433 positive cases (including 10 cases reported today) with 98 active positive, 335 recoveries while Kishtwar has 291 positive cases (including 22 cases reported today) with 96 active positive cases and 194 recoveries and 01 death .

According to the bulletin, of the total 39943 positive cases in J&K 6771 have been reported as travelers while 33172 as others.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin has informed the people that, the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining physical distance of at least 2 meter from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquette and hygiene.

As a measure for social distancing in public places and workplaces wearing a face cover is compulsory.

The bulletin again explained that early detection of COVID-19 can prevent the spread of disease so we need to be responsible for the well-being of ourselves and everyone around us. “Not disclosing symptoms could put life of individuals and their families at risk. In case of symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing report early. Do not fear, call COVID-19 helpline numbers and seek medical advice”.

Advisory has further exhorted upon the people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent hand washing with soap and water.”

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialing toll-free number 102.

People can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Corona virus Disease (COVID-19).

The bulletin has informed that the Directorate of Indian Systems of Medicine, J&K is distributing AYUSH Medicines having immunity boosting, immuno-modulator, anti-oxidant, rejuvenator, anti-stress, metabolism regulator, anti-allergic, anti-pyretic, anti-tussive, bronchodilator, etc properties during the COVID-19 pandemic. The department so far has provided medicine to 8.89 lakh people that include various frontline workers, senior citizens, PRIs, police/paramilitary personals and general masses. Moreover, preventive measures and Yoga therapies are also being advised to the people to take care of lifestyle/mental disorders so that physical and mental health is ensured during this pandemic.

Public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media.

People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumours and pay no heed to them at the same time.

