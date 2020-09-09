Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik reviewed Covid management in the State

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today, through a Video Conference reviewed Covid management in the State. He congratulated the doctors and health professionals for their sincere efforts in leading the State to achieve the recovery of more than one Lakh Covid positive patients.

Chief Minister emphasized upon strengthening of health infrastructure, awareness drive and strict adherence of Covid Protocol, keeping in view the spike of positive cases in Khordha and Cuttack Districts. He directed to make arrangement of more ICU beds and additional Ambulance Services in both the cities and hoped that situation shall improve in the coming week.

Chief Minister expressed concern over incidence of violation of Covid Protocol and directed the Police, Health Department and Municipal Authorities to take necessary measures for ensuring the adherence of Covid guideline.

Chief Minister, citing the progress achieved in the Covid situation in Ganjam, Sundargarh, Gajapati and Koraput Districts, advised the Collectors of Jajpur, Baragarh, Khordha and Cuttack Districts along with the Municipal Administration of Cuttack-Bhubaneswar to follow Berhampur model in Covid containment measures. Chief Secretary, Development Commissioner-cum- Additional Chief Secretary, SRC-cum- Additional Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary, Health & Family Welfare, DG, Police, Principal Secretary, Home participated while Secretary to Hon’ble Chief Minister (5T) coordinated the meeting.

Related

comments