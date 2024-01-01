Bhubaneswar: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik lays foundation stone for Rs 6000 cr Metro rail project on New Year. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik lays the foundation stone for the project at Ratagarh in Barang.

While participating in a program organised in Barang’s Ratagad, the Chief Minister said that today will be a special day in the history of development in the state with huge changes in the transportation sector. On this occasion, he said, “Today, I am fulfilling the promise I had given for the Metro Rail.”

The Chief Minister said that LAccMI Yojana has brought transformation in the village, and the Metro Rail Project will take this transformation further by strengthening the relationship of the new capital Bhubaneswar with the former capital Cuttack.

The Chief Minister said, “While coming here, I received the greetings of thousands of people on the road. Their happiness made me very happy too. May this happiness and joy of the New Year continue every day… This is my prayer to Mahaprabhu Jagannath. May the festival of development move forward with your support.”

The Chief Minister said that this first phase of metro rail will be constructed from Bhubaneswar Airport to Trishulia. This 26-km-long project will have 20 stations and Rs 6255.94 crores will be spent on it.

The Chief Minister said that this is a flagship project of the state in the 5T initiative. Stating that the state government will bear the entire cost of the project, he said that this is the biggest investment in infrastructure in the history of Odisha.

Before concluding he informed that directions have been given to prepare a master plan for the transmission of metro rail to Khurda, Puri and Cuttack. The Chief Minister called for the formation of a new Odisha.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today reached the metro rail foundation laying event at Retagad In Barang in a road show from Bhubaneswar Airport after paying floral tributes at the statue of Legendary Biju Patnaik. He greeted the people present at various Chowks in the city at the roadshow and laid the foundation stone for the metro rail project.