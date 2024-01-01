Japan drops highest-level tsunami warning after hit by powerful earthquake of 7.4 magnitude

Japan dropped its highest-level tsunami alert, issued following a series of major earthquakes today, but told residents of coastal areas not to return to their homes as deadly waves could still come.

The agency initially issued a major tsunami warning for Ishikawa and lower-level tsunami warnings or advisories for the rest of the western coast of the island of Honshu, as well as the northernmost of its main islands, Hokkaido. The warning was downgraded to a regular tsunami several hours later, meaning the waters could still reach up to 3 metres (10 feet). Aftershocks could also slam the same area over the next few days, it said.

Earlier today, Tsunami waves over a metre high hit central Japan after a series of powerful earthquakes that damaged homes, closed highways and prompted authorities to urge people to run to higher ground. A major 7.6 magnitude earthquake struck the Noto region in Ishikawa prefecture around 4:10 p.m., said the US Geological Survey (USGS). Japan’s weather agency reported a succession of 21 quakes of 4.0 magnitude or stronger hitting the nation’s central region in just over 90 minutes.

Indian Embassy in Japan has set up an emergency control room and issues emergency contact numbers and email IDs for Indian citizens following the earthquake and tsunami warnings. The contact numbers are 81-80-3930-1715, 81-70-1492-0049, 81-80-3214-4734, 81-80-6229-5382, and 81-80-3214-4722. The email IDs are

sscons.tokyo@mea.gov.in



, and

offfseco.tokyo@mea.gov.in



. The Ministry of External Affairs said, Indian embassy is in regular contact with concerned authorities. The people have been asked to follow instructions of the local government.