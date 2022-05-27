Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurates a state-of-the-art Next Generation Cyber Security Operation Centre (CSOC) at OCAC Tower in Bhubaneswar

To protect data, applications and ICT infrastructure of Odisha from security threats, CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurated a state-of-the-art Next Generation Cyber Security Operation Centre (CSOC) at OCAC Tower in Bhubaneswar. CSOC has been set up by Electronics and Information Technology Department and Odisha Computer Application Centre, Technical Directorate of E & IT Department.

The CSOC has been set up using latest security technologies & tools. The system is fully automated and will secure government information and data from possible threat by hackers. State Data Centre, State Wide Area Network & Secretariat Network have been integrated with CSOC.

As it is an independent infrastructure, more IT setups can be integrated in future. The features like Bug Bounty, Real-time threat intelligence feed, and independent scalable infra make it unique across the country in Govt space. This facility was set up within 6 months’ time.