23rd Mines Environment and Mineral Conservation Week concludes in NALCO

Bhubaneswar: The 23rd Mines Environment and Mineral Conservation week (ME&MC) concluded here today at Bhubaneswar. Shri Sridhar Patra, Chairman-cum-Managing Director, NALCO, graced the concluding day cum prize distribution ceremony as the chief guest. Shri P.N. Sharma, Chief Controller of Mines (I/c) MDR,IBM, Shri B.K. Das, Director (Production), NALCO, Dr Y.G. Kale, Controller of Mines (East Zone), IBM, Shri B.L. Gurjar, Regional Controller of Mines, IBM, Bhubaneswar Region were present on the occasions as the Guests of Honour.

Worth mentioning that the week-long ME&MC week was observed earlier from 22nd to 28th February 2021, under the aegis of the Indian Bureau of Mines, Bhubaneswar Region. National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO), the navratna CPSE under Ministry of Mines, Govt of India, hosted the concluding day function and awards ceremony of the 23rd Mines Environment and Mineral Conservation week. As part of the week-long observance, inspection of mines, and competitions were organized to create awareness about mines environment and mineral conservation among employees and other stakeholders.

The inspection teams had evaluated various mines based on their performance on afforestation, waste dump management, top soil management, reclamation and rehabilitation, management of sub grade mineral and installation and use of ore beneficiation facilities, monitoring, sustainability, etc.

To mark the occasion, “Paryavaran Bandhu Awards” and “Mineral Conservation Bandhu Awards” were conferred upon the individual employees of various mines for their noteworthy contribution in the field of environment management and mineral conservation. Awards on best posters and slogans were also presented to school children.

At the outset, Shri Amiya Kumar Swain, Executive Director (Production), NALCO and Vice Chairman Organizing committee delivered the welcome address, while Shri B.L. Gurjar, Regional Controller of Mines and convener, Organizing Committee presented the report on the 23rd ME&MC Week. A 15-minute video depicting the exemplary work done by mines during the pandemic period for uninterrupted production and adopting best practices towards environment protection and mineral conservation was shown during the event. Altogether 78 mines including bauxite, chromite, dolomite, limestone, iron, manganese and graphite mines participated in the celebrations.