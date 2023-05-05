Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurated Customer Experience Centre of Concentrix in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Further strengthening the IT ecosystem in #Odisha, CM Naveen Patnaik has inaugurated Customer Experience Centre of

Concentrix in Bhubaneswar. Expressing happiness on the development, CM mentioned that the Centre will be of great help in development of IT in Odisha.

During the event, an MoU was also signed between Concentrix & Rama Devi Women’s University to set up a ‘Skill Development Centre’ in the university premises to provide necessary training and employment to qualified students to enhance their professional skills.

Concentrix Senior VP Ravinder Singh Rana thanked #Odisha Govt for its prompt cooperation & announced that the company would soon increase its workforce in Odisha from 2,000 to 5,000. CM assured that #Odisha Govt will provide all possible support to increase the staff strength.

CM expressed hope that the agreement signed between Ramadevi Women’s University & Concentrix will lead the way in women’s employment and empowerment. CM wished speedy progress of the IT company in its expansion and hoped that it would create more employment opportunities.