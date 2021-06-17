Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik handed over Rs 10,000 to each family of Raghurajpur village for their participation in Saptarang Arts Camp

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik handed over Rs 10,000 to each family of Raghurajpur village for their participation in Saptarang Arts Camp in its valedictory function. Each villager, participating in the event, decorated the outer walls of their houses with traditional paintings.

Chief Minister said that Art is one of the identities of Odisha after Lord Shri Jagannath. Chief Minister said that total documentation of the ‘Saptarang mural painting programme’ has been made and it will be of immense help in spreading our art around the world and attracting tourists in the future.

Odisha Lalit Kala Academy organises Mural art (pattachitra) camp at Heritage Village Raghurajpur in Puri in which artist families are making painting in their walls to promote Art of the land. In 8 days camp 150 artist families beautifully painted their own house with pattachitra. It will welcome tourist after lockdown .