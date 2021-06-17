Mercedes-Benz launches its flagship and the most advanced S-Class ever; sets once again a new standard in the top-end luxury limousine segment in India

Pune: India’s largest luxury car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz today launched the seventh generation of its flagship limousine the S-Class in India. Referred to as the ‘Best Car in the World’, the new S-Class represents fascination of the brand and redefines the automotive luxury segment with numerous human centric innovations around driver assistance, protection and interaction. Not only does the S-Class become much more intelligent, it also takes the driving experience to an altogether new level.

With the new S-Class Mercedes-Benz is shaping the next generation of individual mobility with innovations that place the focus on people. The new S-Class uses digitisation for a car that responds empathetically to the needs and wishes of its driver and passengers. With the introduction of the new S-Class, Mercedes-Benz continues to raise the bar in design innovation, class performance and cutting-edge technology in the luxury automotive segment. The much-awaited new S-Class was launched by Martin Schwenk, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, and will be available across all Mercedes-Benz dealerships across the country.

Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India commented, “We are thrilled to launch the flagship of our portfolio, the all-new S-Class in India. It has been one of the much anticipated luxury cars in this market with unparalleled customer trust and loyalty. With each new generation, this flagship sets a new benchmark for the automotive industry. Holding the current title of the ‘World Luxury Car of the Year’, the new S-Class underscores our ambition of introducing to our discerning customers the most desirable products from our global portfolio; offering them innovation, safety, comfort and quality like never before. In the new S-Class, the entire focus remains on the individual, who is able to experience the luxury limousine with all their senses like never before.”

Mr. Schwenk added, “We are confident that our customers will be highly excited with the new S-Class’ intelligent use of technology, exceptional standards of safety and luxury and the intuitive operation and handling. Mercedes-Benz India will keep reimagining excellence and keep pushing the boundaries in the luxury car segment by driving in such desirable products in our diverse product line-up. Witnessing a strong demand for our new and existing products, we expect to maintain a steady pace with our overall market strategy and are optimistic for an uptick in demand and gradual recovery in coming months.”

The S-Class is the centrepiece of the brand:

The S-Class stands for the fascination of Mercedes-Benz brand, blending legendary engineering expertise with a heritage of craftsmanship that meets progressive digital innovation. The S-Class combines artificial intelligence with the experience gained from 135 years of automobile engineering. Mercedes-Benz laid the foundation for this model series with the ‘Model 220’ (W 187), with which it reoccupied the luxury class segment in 1951. Since its market launch in 1951, more than 4 million S-Class Saloons have been delivered to customers around the world. The designation “S-Class” was officially introduced with the 116 model series in 1972. The new designation went hand in hand with a host of innovations that set new standards in terms of safety and comfort.

Reimagining automotive luxury:

The new S-Class can be experienced with your senses – seeing, feeling, hearing and smelling – while offering numerous innovations in the areas of driver assistance, protection and interaction. The new S-Class utilizes digitization to create a car that responds empathetically to the needs and wishes of its driver and passengers.

MBUX: a new dimension in personalization and interaction

MBUX has radically changed the operation of a Mercedes-Benz and now the second generation of MBUX debuts in the new S-Class. The interior of the vehicle is more digital and intelligent featuring five large displays with OLED technology. MBUX now offer enhanced personalization options and intuitive operation. The voice assistant “Hey Mercedes” is even more advanced and dialogue-capable through activation of online services in the Mercedes me App. Moreover, certain actions can be performed even without the activation keyword “Hey Mercedes”.

Interior design: generous ambience with a lounge-like feeling

The new S-Class has now evolved into a refuge while travelling between the home and workplace. Nearly all comfort-related dimensions of the S-Class have been improved in the front as well as on the rear seats. The sense of space is accordingly generous. The sculptured look of the dashboard, centre console and armrests appears to float above an expansive interior landscape.

Seats: Plenty of high-tech for outstanding long-distance comfort

The seats invite the occupants to sit down and relax. Up to 19 motors in the front seats makes it easier for passengers to find a comfortable seating position. The seats also offers ten different massage programs. They use vibration motors and can enhance the effect of a relaxing massage.

Driver assistance systems: even more support for the drive

With the new S-Class, Mercedes-Benz takes another step closer to its vision of accident-free driving. The driver is supported by numerous new or extended driving assistance systems. When a dangerous situation is detected, the assistance systems are able to respond to impending collisions as the situation demands. With improved environmental sensors, the parking systems provide the driver increased support when manoeuvring at low speed.

Exterior design: Modern luxury in its most desirable form

The S-Class is seen as a trendsetter in its segment. The new generation continues this tradition. With a short front overhang, a long wheelbase and a balanced rear overhang, the S-Class is designed as a classical sedan with perfect proportions. The limousine is also one of the world’s most aerodynamic cars, specifically in the luxury sedan segment, with a C d of 0.22.

Technical specifications: Mercedes-Benz S-Class 400 d 450 4MATIC Engine OM 656, In-line 6 cylinder M256, In-line 6 cylinder Displacement 2925 cc 2999 cc Rated output 243 kW (330hp) at 3600-4200 rpm 270 kW (367hp) at 5500-6100 rpm Rated torque 700 Nm at 1200-3200 rpm 500 Nm at 1600-4500 rpm Acceleration 0-100 km/h 5.4s 5.1s Top speed 250 km/h Length/width/height (in mm) 5289 /1954 /1503 Wheelbase (in mm) 3216

15 outstanding innovations in the most advanced S-Class ever:

The S-Class Launch Edition boasts the sporty AMG Line exteriors and interiors with 20” sporty alloys – a first time on the S-Class in India Seamless door handles are a completely new development. These door handles are electrically extended when the driver approaches, or the outer surface of the door handle is touched The NTG7 MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) debuts in the new S-Class. Setting another milestone as the interface between the driver, passengers and vehicle: with five screens on board. The computing power of MBUX has increased by 50 percent compared to the system in the previous model. Additionally, the MBUX Interior voice assistant “Hey Mercedes” can also be controlled from the rear seats in the new S-Class The all-new portrait OLED head unit now provides a 64% larger screen area in high resolution providing a fantastic User Interface. The car also has a redesigned new instrument cluster of 12.3” New Rear MBUX touch tablet in the center console in addition to the MBUX Rear Seat Entertainment System High level of personalization achieved with Mercedes me connect. Apart from the classic entry of a PIN, a new authentication method ensures a high level of security. Fingerprint, voice recognition are now combined. This allows instant access to individual profile settings the moment you get inside The Active ambient lighting with around 250 LEDs is now integrated into the driving assistance systems, and is able to reinforce warnings visually. In addition, feedback is possible when operating the climate control system or the ‘Hey Mercedes’ voice assistant, from individual seats. This in addition to the regular 64 colour ambient lighting To make the buckling the seatbelt more intuitive, the new designer illuminated belt buckles are easy to locate Nappa leather interiors with diamond cross stitch and the in new upholstery shades Front and rear massage seats functionality provide the best comfort levels and 10 different massage programs to choose from The ENERGIZING COMFORT programs for front and rear seats provide unparalleled luxury experience while enhancing one’s well-being The new Burmester® high-end 4D surround sound system with 30 loudspeakers and 8 resonators The all-new rear airbags are world’s first frontal airbag for the rear two passengers on the outer rear seats. Its design with an innovative, tubular structure is unique. It deploys gently, and in severe frontal collisions it can greatly reduce the loads acting on the heads and necks of the outer rear passengers With an all-new rear-axle steering, the S-Class is as maneuverable as a compact car. The steering angle at the rear axle is up to 4.5 degrees, allowing impressive maneuverability and agility in city areas. At the same time, the handling benefits from a virtual extension of the wheelbase at higher speeds. With safety always on top, the new S-Class now also has the Driving Assistance Package 5.0, latest generation the with new and improved functions

Colour and trim options in the new S-Class:

Designo Diamond White: Macchiato beige / Magma grey | Sienna Brown / Black

Onyx Black: Macchiato beige / Magma grey | Sienna Brown / Black

Anthracite Blue: Sienna Brown / Black

Rubellite Red: Macchiato beige / Magma grey

Emerald Green: Sienna Brown / Black