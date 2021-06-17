Fully vaccinated employee to attend office regularly in Odisha

Bhubaneswar : After Odisha governments announcement on partial lockdown to be followed in state till July 1 , the government offices have directed its employees who have received two doses of vaccine to attend offices on a regular basis , as offices will be functioning with 50% staff strength.

As per the official order, “all officers of the rank of Deputy Secretary and above shall attend office daily during 17th to 30th June, 2021. While, the services of SRC and OSDMA offices, Police, Fire Services, Health Services, Municipal services will be working in full strength.”

Besides, the other officials who are not attending offices have to work from home with VPN provided and clear out all works regularly, it added.