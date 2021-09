Bhubaneswar: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Flags Off 110 OSRTC Buses In Bhubaneswar; Launches 2 City Bus Depots in Bhubaneswar.

CM Naveen Patnaik flagged off 110 new buses with modern amenities and facilities. These buses will play a key role in streamlining the transport system in Odisha . CCTV cameras, vehicle tracking system, fire fighting & public address system are some of the features of these buses launched by

OSRTC.